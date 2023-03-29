Ukraine likely pushed back Russians from Bakhmut’s critical supply route – British intel

Situation around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast as of 29 March 2023. Map: liveuamap.com

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry says that recent Ukrainian operations in the Donetsk town of Bakhmut may have secured a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders, while the Azom factory north of Bakhmut’s center likely remains contested despite Russian media claims that it fell to Russians.

The ministry wrote on Twitter:

“Fighting continues in the Donbas town of Bakhmut, though Russian assaults are still at a reduced level compared to recent weeks.”

“One of the key achievements of recent Ukrainian operations has likely been to push Russian Wagner Group fighters back from the 0506 route. This minor country road has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders. Wagner had previously been within a few hundred metres of the route.”

“On 26 March 2023, Russian media claimed Wagner had taken full control of the Azom factory complex to the north of Bakhmut town centre. However, the area likely remains contested, as it has been for the past fortnight. With Wagner having now confirmed the release of at least 5000 prisoner fighters, personnel shortages are likely hampering Russian offensive efforts in the sector.”

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast