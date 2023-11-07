ISW: Ukraine conducts offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia, near Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says in its daily Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment on 6 November.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukrainian forces maintained their offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that asserted that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, situated 6 kilometers northwest of Avdiivka, from 3 November to 5 November. This action reportedly compelled Russian troops to retreat from a section of the railway track in that area.