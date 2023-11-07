ISW: Ukraine conducts offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia, near Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says in its daily Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment on 6 November.
According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukrainian forces maintained their offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that asserted that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, situated 6 kilometers northwest of Avdiivka, from 3 November to 5 November. This action reportedly compelled Russian troops to retreat from a section of the railway track in that area.
The Russian irregular armed formation “Russkiy Legion” (BARS-13) asserted that Ukrainian forces were effectively exerting pressure on Russian troops in the vicinity of Stepove and the “Tsarska Okhota” restaurant located south of Avdiivka.
Ukraine’s combined defense forces have been conducting offensive operations in the country’s south and east for months since summer.
