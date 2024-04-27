Ukraine ranks in top 6 of 43 countries for belief in democracy

A recent sociological survey reveals that a significant majority of Ukrainians staunchly support democracy.

The poll, conducted by the Rating Sociological Group in collaboration with Gallup International as part of the “End of Year 2023” project across 43 countries, indicates that 64% of Ukrainian respondents believe “democracy may have its flaws, but it is the best system of governance.”

The robust support for democracy in Ukraine, especially during wartime, is reflective of a resilient commitment to democratic values. This perspective comes in contrast to the starkly different attitude observed in Russia, where only 22% agree that democracy is the best form of governance.

This sentiment places Ukraine sixth among the surveyed countries in affirming this belief, joining the ranks of European nations like Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, which occupy the top five positions. In Ukraine, the survey details that an additional 14% of respondents partially agree with the statement about democracy’s value, while only 16% disagree.

Furthermore, Ukraine has entered the top ten countries where citizens feel that their country is governed by the will of the people, with 44% in agreement and 17% partially agreeing. 36% do not share this view, reflecting a certain degree of skepticism or concern about the actual execution of democratic principles in governance.

These findings from Ukraine emerge within a broader international context where democracy, as a system, continues to be the preferred form of governance worldwide, despite varying levels of skepticism about its performance. Across 43 countries, 59% of respondents uphold democracy as the best system, with 14% in disagreement and 20% neither agreeing nor disagreeing. The European Union shows strong support for democracy at 71%, with Western EU members more confident at 77% compared to Eastern counterparts at 60%. Non-EU European countries also support democracy but at a slightly lower confidence level of 57%.

In terms of feeling represented by their governments, only 35% of global respondents feel that their country is ruled by the will of the people, with 40% disagreeing.

In an age where the integrity of elections is increasingly questioned, 44% of global respondents consider them to be free and fair, yet a third disagree.

The Rating Group’s survey methodology involved a representative sample of approximately 1,000 individuals in each of the 43 countries surveyed between October and December 2023, with a total of 40,428 individuals polled globally. This data provides a comprehensive snapshot of the current global and Ukrainian sentiment towards democracy during a period marked by geopolitical unrest and societal transformation.

In a survey conducted in 2016, despite expressing a desire for democracy, a majority of Russians appeared to support government actions that contradict democratic values. A survey by Germany’s Friedrich-Nauman Foundation highlighted that a large portion of Russians are not in favor of democratic staples like freedom of speech or an independent media, and many agree that the state should be able to track citizens and collect personal data.

A substantial majority of Russians, approximately 75%, have resigned themselves to supporting the war against Ukraine, largely influenced by an “alternate reality” crafted by Russian media and state narratives. This support often comes with the sentiment of backing “our boys,” indicating a patriotic alignment with state actions. However, there is a significant distinction between firm backers and those who support conditionally, the latter often citing there was no “other way” but war. This outlook provides the Russian government with passive public acquiescence, enabling the war to persist.

