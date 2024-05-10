Media military sources claim Ukraine to get first F-16s “by” or “in” June-July

Referring to an unnamed “high-ranking military source,” The Standard says the first F-16 fighter jets from the Western allies will arrive in Ukraine within weeks, with delivery expected by June-July. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Ukraine will receive its first F-16s in June-July, citing an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian military. Both says their source did not specify the country supplying the jets.

Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets for over two years to bolster its air defenses and counter Russia’s air superiority during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The United States approved the transfer of F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands last August, pending completion of pilot training. Training of Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel is ongoing, and Ukraine has yet to operate any F-16s.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren disclosed the Netherlands’ intentions to dispatch F-16 jets to Ukraine following Denmark’s planned deliveries this summer.

Several Western countries, such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, have pledged to send F-16s to Ukraine, with support from the United States. Additionally, Britain and France, lacking their own F-16 jets, have been assisting in training Ukrainian pilots.

Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, noted earlier that some Ukrainian pilots were completing their training to operate the warplanes, with both pilots and ground staff receiving instruction from Ukraine’s Western partners for months.

