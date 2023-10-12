Air Force: Ukrainian pilots transition from simulators to F-16 live flights in “few weeks”￼

“There were some far-fetched reports about the infrastructure because F-16 and F-15 landed in Ukraine in 2012 and 2018. As we have military operations ongoing, we will not build the infrastructure as in peacetime so that everything there shines beautifully, we need it to work so that a plane can land on the runway, so that there are shelters for it so that the enemy cannot destroy it there, etc. Well, the means of controlling that plane, communication – we are working on this, Ukraine is doing its homework. The main thing is that we have been waiting a long time for this green light, now it’s lit, it is only a matter of time. It is clear that it is not easy to retrain on a Western fighter from the Soviet one, which was designed back in 1970, so it takes a little time. Even if it is spring, it’s not much time to wait till spring. It is clear that it is difficult at the front, but we have to wait,” he said commenting on the readiness of the Ukrainian infrastructure for the use of F-16 aircraft.