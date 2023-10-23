Poll: Support for Ukraine worldwide at “impressive” 70%

A new global survey shows continued widespread support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. The poll of nearly 30,000 people in 30 countries found solid majorities want their governments to back Ukraine, with some of the strongest support in Europe, North America, and Australia.

According to the survey conducted in July and August by the research firm GlobeScan with the support of Ukraine’s Democratic Initiatives Foundation, 70% of Americans say the US government should support Ukraine. Support topped 80% in Portugal, Sweden, and Australia.

“These are truly impressive results!” said Petro Burkovskyi of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation in Ukraine. “The GlobeScan survey has shown that Russian narratives are losing around the world, despite the huge efforts made by Kremlin.”

But support was weaker in parts of Latin America, including Mexico where less than half of respondents want their government to back Ukraine.

Chris Coulter, CEO of GlobeScan, said the poll shows “Global public opinion continues to side with Ukraine.” He added, “Strong majorities in Africa, Australia, Brazil, Europe, Japan, and North American all want their governments to support Ukraine as it fights for its freedom against Russia’s criminal invasion.”

The survey asked respondents if they agree or disagree that “our government should support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.” It was conducted online with representative samples of around 1,000 adults per country.

