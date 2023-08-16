Survey: Poles lead the world in anti-Russia sentiment. However, Ukrainians were not asked

A recent survey by American Pew Research Center shows that a staggering 90% of respondents in Poland hold a negative view of Russia, and 98% have an overwhelmingly unfavorable opinion toward the aggressor country.

This finding places Poland at the forefront of countries sharing the most critical views on Russia. Respondents in Sweden, Japan, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom show similar but less intense stances regarding Russia, the poll reveals.

The research covered 24 countries and highlighted a trend of unfavorable views toward Russia, with an average of 82% of respondents across them expressing negative opinions. In comparison, only about 15% of those surveyed said they had a good view of Russia.

Among the countries where the Pew Research Center conducted the poll, in 19, a majority expressed unfavorable views of Russia, reflecting a widespread skepticism toward its domestic and international policies.

In Europe, Greece is the most favorable towards Russia: about 32% said they “have at least a somewhat favorable” view of the country. However, two-thirds expressed a negative opinion of Russia.

India stands out as the only country where 57% of respondents have a favorable opinion of Russia. In addition, opinions are less negative in Indonesia, Kenya, and Nigeria, where about four-in-ten say they have a good view of the country.

In 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, views in almost all surveyed countries hit unprecedented lows. Favorable opinions towards Russia have largely remained stable in these nations in 2023, but have experienced additional declines in Germany, Israel, and Spain.

In Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa, positive opinions have also decreased since the last surveys conducted in 2019. Particularly in Argentina, the proportion of those who had a favorable view of Russia has dropped by almost 20 percentage points, falling from 36% to 17%.

Views on Russia vary by age, poll shows. In nine countries, adults under the age of 40 are more likely to say they have a favorable opinion of Russia than those 40 and older. In Mexico, 42% of younger adults say they have a good view of Russia, compared with 26% of older Mexicans who share the same opinion.

In 2022, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey in 18 countries to find out what people think about Russia.

The results showed that in most of these countries, about 90% of respondents didn’t agree with the international policy of Russia’s President Putin and his decisions on the global stage.

