Poll: Majority of Ukrainians expect to join EU and NATO next decade

A new poll from Gallup shows an undeterred belief among Ukrainians in their country’s potential to join the EU and NATO within the next decade, Euronews reports.
byYuri Zoria
12/10/2023
2 minute read
Ukraine, EU flags on Kyiv’s central street Khreshchatyk. Credit: giz.de
A recent Gallup poll shows a continued trend among Ukrainians: a strong optimism about their country’s potential to integrate into the EU and NATO within the next decade, according to Euronews. This belief appears undeterred despite the complexities stemming from international relations and the challenges presented by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The poll results published on 11 October highlighted that 69% of Ukrainians believe they will join NATO within ten years. This optimism extends to the country’s European Union accession as well, with nearly three in four individuals foreseeing a successful bid. 

“The US analytics firm claimed Ukraine’s ‘turn to the West’ was ‘cemented.’  Moscow’s ‘invasion of Ukraine in 2022 essentially destroyed the last shred of the once-strong support that Russia enjoyed in Ukraine,’ it wrote, while the image of the US among Ukrainians had slipped from a record high,” Euronews wrote.

The survey interviews occurred between July and August, following NATO’s announcement that Ukraine might join the US-led military alliance, although the specifics were not provided. Gallup noted that, during the war’s initial months, 64% of Ukrainians held similar expectations.

It’s worth noting the changing perceptions towards global superpowers within Ukraine. While the approval rating for the US leadership has seen a decline as compared to those in the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, sentiments towards Germany have improved. Russia and China, in contrast, predictably find little approval among the Ukrainian populace, with less than half of 1% of Ukrainians surveyed by Gallup approving of Russia’s leadership as its war with Ukraine grinds on. 

Read also:

