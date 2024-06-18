White House reaffirms belief in Ukraine’s NATO future, first expect war win

Ukraine must first win the ongoing war against Russian aggression before it can join NATO, according to John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

This comes as Ukraine expects EU and NATO memberships that would strengthen the security of Ukraine and other European countries, according to Zelenskyy.

“The [NATO] alliance and the United States certainly talked about, and first they [Ukraine] gotta win this war,” Kirby said at a White House press briefing on 17 June.

Kirby emphasized that the US is doing everything possible to ensure Ukraine’s victory in the war.

He stated that even after the war ends, Ukraine will still face significant security threats due to its long border with Russia.

To address this, President Joe Biden signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine at the G7 summit, joining 14-15 other countries in providing long-term support for Ukraine’s defense industrial base.

This agreement will help Ukraine defend itself while working on necessary reforms, such as addressing corruption, which is required for any nation seeking to join NATO.

“We do believe that NATO is in Ukraine’s future, and we’re going to work with them every step of the way to get them there,” he said.

However, Kirby clarified that the decision to admit Ukraine into the alliance lies also with the existing member states and is not something the United States can make happen alone.

On 11 July 2023, NATO leaders at the NATO Summit held in Vilnius stated that Ukraine would be invited to join the Alliance once all allies agree that the necessary conditions are met. The Alliance reaffirmed that Ukraine’s future is in NATO and said Ukraine moved beyond the Membership Action Plan, but the country still needs additional reforms.

