US seeks to understand goals and strategy of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby also reassured reporters that there were no changes to US policies regarding the use of American-supplied weapons for strikes inside Russia, even as Ukraine launches an offensive into Kursk oblast.
byVira Kravchuk
11/08/2024
2 minute read
US National Security Adviser John Kirby
US National Security Adviser John Kirby at a briefing in the White House. Credit: Screenshot from the briefing
White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said the US is trying to gain a better understanding of what Ukraine is doing with its Kursk incursion, what its goals are, and what its strategy is. 

He replied to a question about whether this operation exceeds the scope of what the US has publicly allowed Ukraine to do.

On 6 August, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive into Russia’s Kursk oblast, causing widespread panic and chaotic evacuations. Ukrainians allegedly control around 30 km (18 miles) of Russian territory in this oblast. 

When questioned on whether the use of American weapons, including HIMARS, in the Kursk oblast aligns with US policy, Kirby reiterated 

 “There’s no change in our policies with respect to US weapons and how they’re used.” 

He added that Ukraine is “using it in an area where we had said before that they could use US weapons for cross-border strikes.”  

Ukraine can use American-supplied weapons to strike targets more than approximately 80-100 kilometers (about 50-62 miles) into Russian territory.

New aid package for Ukraine

Kirby also announced a 63rd tranche of security assistance for Ukraine, estimated at $125 million. The new aid includes Stinger missiles, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor systems. 

This announcement follows a recent Russian attack on a supermarket in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, which resulted in 14 deaths and over 40 injuries. Kirby noted that the victims were “doing nothing but buying groceries,” underscoring the civilian toll of the ongoing war.

