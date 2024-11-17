Ukrainian HIMARS attack eliminates concentration of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video)

Ukrainian forces conducted a devastating double HIMARS strike on Russian military personnel in occupied Tavriia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, combat footage shows.

Ukraine’s military targets Russian troop concentrations to disrupt operations, reduce combat strength, and weaken morale using precision strikes. For example, in June 2024, a HIMARS strike in southern Ukraine caused significant casualties, and Ukrainian Air Assault Forces targeted a large concentration in July 2024, inflicting considerable damage. Meanwhile, a cluster munition attack on a Russian training ground in Zaoprizhzhia Oblast in February 2024 killed around 70 Russian troops, while in September, a HIMARS strike on a Russian training ground near occupied Donetsk killed some 50 Russian soldiers.

An artillery unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a concentration of Russian troops using HIMARS rockets near the Russian-occupied settlement of Tavriia in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is according to Hnyla Chereshnia, the Ukrainian military-linked Telegram channel, which covers news from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and has shared the footage of the attack.

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi says the initial strike with three HIMARS’ GMLRS rockets targeted a gathering of approximately 30-40 Russian personnel, with no survivors observed after the attack.

The operation was carried out by the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, using coordinates provided by a reconnaissance drone from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade’s aerial reconnaissance unit, as reported by Hnyla Chereshnia, who also stated that Russian casualties from the initial strike exceeded 20 personnel. The original source does not specify the attack’s date, but the text implies it may have occurred on 16 October or earlier.

A second strike, using cluster munitions, targeted the Russian evacuation operation that involved one truck, five civilian vehicles, and an evacuation team attempting to collect casualties and evacuate the wounded.

