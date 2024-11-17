Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian HIMARS attack eliminates concentration of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video)

The initial strike killed over 20 troops, followed by the second attack targeting evacuation vehicles and personnel.
byYuri Zoria
17/11/2024
2 minute read
GMLRS attack on the concentration of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 16 November 2024 or earlier. Screenshot: Telegram/Hnyla Chereshnia
Ukrainian HIMARS attack eliminates concentration of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video)

Ukrainian forces conducted a devastating double HIMARS strike on Russian military personnel in occupied Tavriia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, combat footage shows.

Ukraine’s military targets Russian troop concentrations to disrupt operations, reduce combat strength, and weaken morale using precision strikes. For example, in June 2024, a HIMARS strike in southern Ukraine caused significant casualties, and Ukrainian Air Assault Forces targeted a large concentration in July 2024, inflicting considerable damage. Meanwhile, a cluster munition attack on a Russian training ground in Zaoprizhzhia Oblast in February 2024 killed around 70 Russian troops, while in September, a HIMARS strike on a Russian training ground near occupied Donetsk killed some 50 Russian soldiers.

An artillery unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a concentration of Russian troops using HIMARS rockets near the Russian-occupied settlement of Tavriia in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is according to Hnyla Chereshnia, the Ukrainian military-linked Telegram channel, which covers news from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and has shared the footage of the attack.

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi says the initial strike with three HIMARS’ GMLRS rockets targeted a gathering of approximately 30-40 Russian personnel, with no survivors observed after the attack.

Location of a Ukrainian HIMARS attack on Russian troops near Tavriia village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s Vasylivka district on 16 November or earlier The geolocated coordinates confirmed at 47.35176009440257, 35.54769932768806. Map: Google Maps.

The operation was carried out by the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, using coordinates provided by a reconnaissance drone from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade’s aerial reconnaissance unit, as reported by Hnyla Chereshnia, who also stated that Russian casualties from the initial strike exceeded 20 personnel. The original source does not specify the attack’s date, but the text implies it may have occurred on 16 October or earlier.

A second strike, using cluster munitions, targeted the Russian evacuation operation that involved one truck, five civilian vehicles, and an evacuation team attempting to collect casualties and evacuate the wounded.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!