Substantive discussion about Ukraine’s NATO membership has begun in US, Ukraine Amb to US says

In a recent interview with LB.ua, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, highlighted the success of the Vilnius Summit, revealing that in the United States, “substantive discussions about Ukraine’s NATO membership” has begun.

“In the US, a substantive discussion about Ukraine’s NATO membership has begun: it’s not about ‘whether it’s time to talk about it now,’ but about ‘how and when it will happen.’ This is in addition to concrete achievements such as launching the Ukraine-NATO Council and the declaration of G7 countries regarding security commitments,” Markarova said.

Markarova stated that the majority of “Ukraine’s friends” in the US comprehend that Ukraine’s entry into NATO stands as “the sole effective mechanism ensuring not only our nation’s security but that of the entire region. Nevertheless, given our ongoing engagement in active war, this situation significantly complicates the process of negotiation.”

Markarova emphasized Ukraine’s desire to secure an invitation, allowing for discussions regarding specific measures towards membership and the necessary reforms the country must undertake. She acknowledged that the journey to the Washington Summit will be demanding, involving substantial deliberations. Nonetheless, she highlighted this as a top priority that the embassy has already initiated work on, particularly in collaboration with experts, engaging American society, and collaborating with partners.