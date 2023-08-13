Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Substantive discussion about Ukraine’s NATO membership has begun in US, Ukraine Amb to US says

byOrysia Hrudka
13/08/2023
1 minute read
Oksana Markaroa. Photo: kmu.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



In a recent interview with LB.ua, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, highlighted the success of the Vilnius Summit, revealing that in the United States, “substantive discussions about Ukraine’s NATO membership” has begun.

“In the US, a substantive discussion about Ukraine’s NATO membership has begun: it’s not about ‘whether it’s time to talk about it now,’ but about ‘how and when it will happen.’ This is in addition to concrete achievements such as launching the Ukraine-NATO Council and the declaration of G7 countries regarding security commitments,” Markarova said.

Markarova stated that the majority of “Ukraine’s friends” in the US comprehend that Ukraine’s entry into NATO stands as “the sole effective mechanism ensuring not only our nation’s security but that of the entire region. Nevertheless, given our ongoing engagement in active war, this situation significantly complicates the process of negotiation.” 

Markarova emphasized Ukraine’s desire to secure an invitation, allowing for discussions regarding specific measures towards membership and the necessary reforms the country must undertake. She acknowledged that the journey to the Washington Summit will be demanding, involving substantial deliberations. Nonetheless, she highlighted this as a top priority that the embassy has already initiated work on, particularly in collaboration with experts, engaging American society, and collaborating with partners.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts