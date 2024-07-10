Blinken: F-16s en route to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced at the NATO Public Forum that F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands are en route to Ukraine.

During the NATO Public Forum, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Denmark 🇩🇰and the Netherlands🇳🇱 have already begun the process of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help defend 🇺🇦against Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/56ANuhofe5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 10, 2024

“I am also pleased to announce: as we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets is underway. Coming from Denmark, coming from the Netherlands. Those jets will fly in the skies of Ukraine this summer,” Blinken said.

The White House released a joint statement from President Biden and the prime ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands, confirming the donation of F-16s to Ukraine.

“The Danish and Dutch governments are in the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the support of the United States,” the statement reads.

Norway has also committed to sending six F-16s, with deliveries set to begin in 2024, as announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that Ukraine needs 128 modern Western fighters to achieve air parity with Russia.

