NATO looking to invest in Soviet-era weapon systems in Ukraine, US State Secretary told CNN

Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers. Photo credit: Marian Kushnir

NATO is looking to invest in Soviet-era weapon systems used in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on 30 November.

“We’re looking at every option to make sure that, again, [the Ukrainians] get what they need and what can be most effective for them. Some of that does go to Soviet-era systems that they’ve had in their inventory for decades and, for example, making sure that the ammunition is there for those systems. And in some cases, that may require producing things that haven’t been produced for some time. So we are looking across the board at all of that,” Blinken told CNN in Bucharest, Romania, where he was attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that NATO was discussing investing in old factories in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria to restart the manufacturing of Soviet-era shells for Ukraine’s still largely Soviet-era artillery armory.

On 26 November, The New York Times reported that there are discussions about NATO investing in old factories in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria to restart the manufacturing of Soviet-caliber 152-mm and 122-mm shells for Ukraine's still largely Soviet-era artillery armory.

Tags: Antony Blinken, NATO, Soviet weapons