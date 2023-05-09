Ukraine has what it needs to successfully retake territory – US State Secretary Blinken

CNN reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thinks Ukraine has the resources it needs to retake territory in an anticipated counteroffensive.

“They have in place […] what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months,” he said at a joint news conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“It’s not only the weapons; it’s the training,” Blinken added, according to CNN. “It’s making sure that the Ukrainians can maintain the systems that we provide them, and it’s important, of course, that they have the right plans, again, to be successful.”

