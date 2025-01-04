Eng
Blinken: Front line in Ukraine unlikely to shift significantly

“If there’s a ceasefire, then, in Putin’s mind, the ceasefire is likely to give him time to rest, to refit, to reattack,” he told The New York Times.
04/01/2025
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a recent interview with The New York Times that the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to move significantly in the foreseeable future, while emphasizing that Ukraine’s claims to restore its territorial integrity will remain valid indefinitely.

“The line, as a practical matter in the foreseeable future, is unlikely to move very much. Ukraine’s claim on that territory will always, always be there,” Blinken said, addressing questions about the current state of the war.

The Secretary of State emphasized that Putin’s initial ambition was “to erase Ukraine from the map,” but this has failed. “Putin has failed. Ukraine is standing. And I believe it also has extraordinary potential not only to survive but to thrive going forward,” Blinken stated.

He warned that any potential ceasefire could be used by Russia as a tactical pause. “If there’s a ceasefire, then, in Putin’s mind, the ceasefire is likely to give him time to rest, to refit, to reattack at some point in the future,” Blinken explained.

To ensure a lasting peace, Blinken outlined several potential security arrangements: “It could come through NATO, and we put Ukraine on a path to NATO membership. It could come through security assurances, commitments, guarantees by different countries to make sure that Russia knows that if it reattacks, it’s going to have a big problem.”

When asked about the decisions regarding the war’s end, Blinken emphasized that “these are decisions for Ukrainians to make. They have to decide where their future is and how they want to get there.”

The Secretary also expressed hope that the United States would remain Ukraine’s vital supporter, noting that “this is not just about Ukraine. It’s never just been about Ukraine,” highlighting the broader implications for global security and international order.

These statements come as Ukraine faces uncertainty about future military support, with changes in US leadership on the horizon and ongoing debates about President-elect Donald Trump’s future actions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

