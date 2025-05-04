Russia’s massive drone assault targets Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, injures 15

In the early hours of 4 May, Russia launched a massive wave of 165 drones against Ukraine, the country’s Air Force says. According to the State Emergency Service (DSNS), drone impacts caused significant fires and damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, injuring 12 civilians. Three more were hurt by a Russian bomb strike on Kharkiv’s Kupiansk.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

DSNS says in Kyiv, strikes caused damage in three districts. A fire erupted in a top-floor apartment of a 12-story building in Obolonskyi district, spreading to the roof and partially destroying it. Nearby, seven vehicles caught fire near another residential building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, three detached houses were engulfed in flames. In Shevchenkivskyi, a tree, power line, and road under a railway bridge were damaged.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that seven civilians were injured, including two children. By 08:50, DSNS confirmed the toll had risen to 11 injured. Three women in Sviatoshynskyi district suffered acute stress reactions, treated on site. One person in Obolonskyi also received on-site care, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. A building of the DREAM shopping mall complex was also damaged, but none of its staff were harmed, said its owner.

In Cherkasy, several fires broke out due to drone impacts. Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets reported a fire in a dormitory, where windows were shattered and two apartments severely damaged. DSNS later confirmed five separate fires across residential and industrial sites. One civilian was injured.

In Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, a drone hit a postal building, sparking a 500-square-meter fire. Wood supplies and a residential building’s balcony also burned. In the village of Levkivka, a drone struck a school, causing a 200-square-meter blaze. A warehouse and vegetation also caught fire, and part of the local council building was destroyed. Authorities reported no casualties.

DSNS also reported that last night, Russian aircraft dropped bombs on residential areas in Kharkiv’s Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three women and igniting fires in four private homes, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian drone strikes early on 4 May caused fires in residential and warehouse areas in Sloviansk and Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast, according to the State Emergency Service.

Air defense and official reactions

Ukraine’s Air Force stated that the attack involved 165 drones, launched from Russian regions and occupied areas. Of these, 69 Shahed-type drones were confirmed downed across central, southern, eastern, and northern Ukraine. Another 80 decoy drones were “lost from radar” without confirmed impacts. The figures suggest that at least 16 drones might have reached their intended targets.

The Air Force reported that Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv oblasts were affected by the enemy attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian assault, noting attacks targeted sleeping areas and injured children and adults. He reported attacks on multiple oblasts including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv.

Zelenskyy added that during the week, Russia had launched over 1,180 strike drones, 1,360 guided bombs, and 10 missiles.

“Russia asks for truce on 9 May while striking Ukraine every day. This is cynicism of the highest level,” Zelenskyy wrote, calling for a real ceasefire beginning any day, not tied to Russian holidays.