Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russian rhetoric toward Lithuania could set stage for military action

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov authored a foreword to a Kremlin-linked book that accuses Lithuania of historical falsification and Russophobia.
byYuri Zoria
04/05/2025
3 minute read
lithuanian flag foreground gediminas castle tower vilnius unn
The Lithuanian flag in the foreground of the Gediminas Castle Tower in Vilnius. Photo via UNN.
ISW: Russian rhetoric toward Lithuania could set stage for military action

Senior Russian officials are setting informational conditions that could “support future military operations against Lithuania” or other NATO countries, according to a 3 May assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The US-based think tank cited recent propaganda efforts denying the sovereignty of Baltic and other former Soviet states.

Russia systematically employs disinformation narratives—such as alleged “Russophobia” and historical revisionism—to delegitimize the sovereignty of neighboring nations and justify its imperial ambitions. These tactics have been instrumental in setting the stage for illegal military aggression, as evidenced by the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, preceded and accompanied by a large-scale disinformation campaign. By portraying Ukraine and other countries previously occupied by the Russian Empire and the USSR as artificial constructs lacking legitimate statehood, and by accusing them of fostering anti-Russian sentiment, the Kremlin crafts a narrative that positions Russia as a protector of its people and history. 

Independent Russian outlets Meduza and Agentstvo reported on 2 May that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wrote the foreword to a book titled History of Lithuania, published in March 2025 by the Foreign Relations division of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Lavrov’s foreword claims Baltic nations use “falsified” history to stoke anti-Russian and “Russophobic” sentiment among their populations. The Russian top diplomat stated that the book analyzes “the development of the lands that were associated with Lithuania at different times.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said the publication is a Russian propaganda tool intended to provide the Kremlin with scholarly-looking justification for denying the statehood and distinct histories of neighboring countries.

ISW noted that Kremlin messaging has increasingly portrayed states formerly part of the Russian Empire or Soviet Union—such as Lithuania—as belonging to modern-day Russia.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts