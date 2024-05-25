FM Kuleba on Russia’s provocations against the Baltics: Typical hybrid intimidation tactics

Eng
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the recent provocations of the Russian Federation against Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
In light of Russia’s recent actions against the Baltic countries, Ukraine’ Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced his opinion on the provocations.

According to the foreign minister, Russian actions on the EU and NATO borders in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania are part of the typical Russian hybrid tactics of bullying and intimidation.

He stated this on his X-account (formerly known as Twitter).

”Ukraine has seen such Russian actions many times before. We know that the most effective way to counter them is through unity, strength, and unwavering mutual support,” Kuleba said.

In addition, Ukraine’s foreign minister expressed ”full solidarity with our Estonian, Finnish, and Lithuanian friends.”

”We remain vigilant and prepared to provide any necessary assistance in countering Russia’s hybrid threats,” the minister said.

Furthermore, Kuleba called on NATO to act resolutely in protecting Estonia, Finland, and Lithuania: ”When we all stand strong and united, no one will be able to intimidate us.”

Russia redrawing maritime borders

Earlier this week, Russian authorities decided to unilaterally change the country’s maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft government decree published on the legal acts portal.

The document, prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry, says that Russia intends to declare part of the waters in the eastern Gulf of Finland and territory near the cities of Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk in the Kaliningrad region as its internal waters.

To achieve this objective, Russia has changed the geographical coordinates of the points that define the baselines from which the width of Russia’s territorial sea and the adjacent zone along the coast and islands are measured.

Eventually, the Russian Defense Ministry proposal to change the Russian border in the Baltic Sea was deleted from an official document portal on 22 May.

“The draft is deleted” the site said on the address where the document had earlier been visible, according to Reuters.

