Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

The Telegraph: Ukraine prepares for life after US aid with drone warfare and domestic arms

As US military support wanes, Ukraine is scaling defense output, integrating international arms makers, advancing drone warfare, and reshaping battlefield doctrine to maintain momentum.
byYuri Zoria
04/05/2025
3 minute read
telegraph ukraine prepares life after aid drone warfare domestic arms ukrainian soldiers training urban combat operations 495072256_1037178615261883_3381764943851673847_n military support wanes scaling defense output integrating international makers advancing reshaping battlefield doctrine
Ukrainian soldiers training for urban combat operations. Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Telegraph: Ukraine prepares for life after US aid with drone warfare and domestic arms

As US military aid packages signed by former President Joe Biden near expiration, Ukraine is intensifying efforts to build its own defense capabilities. The Telegraph reported on 4 May that Ukrainian authorities had long anticipated a reduction in American support.

The recent minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv offered no guarantees of continued arms or security assistance, and while the Trump administration has informed Congress of plans to approve $50 million in arms exports, there is no assurance of further aid, The Telegraph notes.

Analyst Mykola Bielieskov told The Telegraph,

“In all plausible scenarios, assistance will eventually end – even if Ukraine accepts the US peace framework.” He added, “So what would be the point of agreeing to such a deal if there would be no aid left?”

Ukraine has redirected its battlefield strategy toward unmanned systems. In 2024, it produced over two million FPV drones and thousands of long-range variants capable of striking targets up to 1,700 km away. This growing arsenal is being used to build a nine-mile-wide drone kill zone along the front line, crippling Russian logistics and slowing eastern assaults. National Guard units have even conducted drone-only operations near the Russian border. These drones are now deployed for strikes, mining, evacuations, resupply, and as relays to extend machine range—forming the backbone of a new robotic warfare model.

Zelenskyy stated in 2024 that Ukraine’s defense production was split—30% US, 30% EU, and the rest domestic. With US aid in question and European efforts hampered by Washington, Ukraine faces a rare case of overfunding – more financial resources than available arms in the EU. Using the “Danish model,” the allies are now directly funding Ukraine’s defense output. $1 billion from frozen Russian asset proceeds was allocated in April to support Ukrainian arms production.

Ukraine is also hosting foreign defense firms to boost wartime logistics. BAE Systems repairs hardware locally, and Rheinmetall will service German equipment in-country. Ukrainian drone developer Ancestor said, “If you’re not in Ukraine, you don’t exist.”

Zelenskyy’s administration envisions Ukraine as “the arsenal of the free world,” yet key vulnerabilities persist. A loss of US aid would cripple intelligence and air defenses, Bielieskov warned. Long-range strike capability also remains dependent on US Himars, George Barros of the ISW said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts