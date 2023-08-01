Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine removes Soviet emblem from Motherland-Mother monument in Kyiv [photos]

byOrysia Hrudka
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Photo by Ukrayinska Pravda’s correspondent
On Tuesday, 1 August, Ukraine witnessed the removal of the Soviet emblem from the Motherland-Mother monument in Kyiv.

The emblem, which had been present for over 40 years, will be replaced with the Ukrainian trident, with the project slated for completion before Independence Day on August 24. The demounting process was documented by a Ukrainska Pravda’s photographer.

Photos by Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent

The removal began with the lower section of the emblem, a wreath adorned with wheat sheaves, which had been taken down a few days earlier.

Among the observers during the emblem’s removal was Rostyslav Karandieyev, the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy. He acknowledged the significance of the event, emphasizing that each step towards removing Soviet symbols represented Ukraine’s path towards independence.

  • The Motherland-Mother monument, standing as the tallest monumental sculpture in Europe, was built in 1981 and is located on the premises of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.
  • The project for the replacement of the emblem, known as “Trident of the Motherland,” commenced in 2022 and aims to reassert Ukraine’s national identity.
  • Notably, the “Trident of the Motherland” project, with a total cost of 28 million hryvnias, is entirely funded by private investors and various donors, without reliance on government funds.

Read more:

Kyiv’s iconic Mother Motherland monument to shed Soviet coat of arms

