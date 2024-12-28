Eng
Russian losses hit 421,000 in 2024 – highest of war, Ukraine’s top general says

Russia has lost 784,200 soldiers during the three years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
28/12/2024
2 minute read
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Syrskyi via Facebook
Russian military losses in Ukraine have exceeded 421,000 troops since the beginning of 2024, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The escalating casualty figures come as Moscow intensifies its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Donetsk Oblast.

“We are eliminating the aggressor by all available means. Since the start of 2024, the total losses of Russian forces in the offensive have already exceeded 421,000, including both killed and wounded,” Syrskyi stated. “Total enemy losses during this period are approximately 785,000 military personnel.”

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on 28 December that Russia had lost 784,200 soldiers during the full-scale invasion, with 1,690 killed in the last 24 hours.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin provided a different assessment on 7 December, stating Russia had lost “at least 700,000 soldiers” during the war against Ukraine, with costs exceeding $200 billion.

The Wall Street Journal estimated in September that combined Russian and Ukrainian losses exceeded one million since 2022, reporting 200,000 Russian and 80,000 Ukrainian military fatalities, with both sides sustaining about 400,000 wounded.

Kyiv disputed these figures, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating on 8 December that Ukraine had lost 43,000 soldiers, with 370,000 wounded. In response to the Journal’s report, Ukrainian officials maintained their actual losses were “significantly lower.”

