Russians have not captured Kurakhove, Deep State analysts challenge ISW

Russian forces have not captured the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, contrary to reports from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to the Ukrainian DeepState military analytics project.

The offensive is part of Moscow’s intensified push to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts before potential peace talks following Donald Trump’s return to power in the US. Russian forces appear to be accelerating their operations ahead of the presidential inauguration in January.

“ISW’s claim that Kurakhove has been captured is inaccurate,” DeepState analysts stated. “Fighting continues on the western and southern outskirts, though the situation is clearly concerning.”

While DeepState’s latest battle map revealed Russian advances in several nearby areas, including Shevchenko, Yantarne, Rozlyv, Rivnopillia, and near Toretsk, Kurakhove remains contested.

The dispute follows ISW’s 27 December report that Russian forces had likely seized Kurakhove and surrounding territories, including areas north and south of Dalne.

The Russian offensive on Kurakhove began mid-October, with a significant force of 35,000-36,000 troops. Despite sustaining heavy losses, particularly in armored vehicles, Russian forces have maintained their pressure on the region.

