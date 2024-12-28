Eng
Ukraine decimates key Russian drone base using long-range Storm Shadow missiles

Ukrainian military officials stated that this strike “significantly reduced” Russia’s unmanned aircraft capabilities.
Vira Kravchuk
28/12/2024
Shaheds
Shahed kamikaze drones. Credit: the Operational Command “South” of Ukraine’s Armed Forces via Telegram.
Ukraine hits a storage and repair point for Russian Shahed drones used in the war, resulting in two deaths and seven injuries among Russian military personnel.

Russia uses the Iranian-designed Shahed drones in its daily massive attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. 

Three Storm Shadow missiles hit a Russian military facility in Oryol Oblast on 26 December, according to Russian ASTRA news agency. The strike occurred around 15:40 local time at a facility located between the villages of Tsimbulova and Rudnevo in the Bolkhov district.

The Storm Shadow missile is a long-range air-launched cruise missile developed collaboratively by the UK and France, known as SCALP in France. Initially, Ukraine was allowed to use long-range missiles, but only against targets within its own borders or in occupied regions to avoid nuclear escalation with Russia. However, on 16 November 2024, the Western allies officially permitted Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian targets.

Ukraine’s General Staff later confirmed the operation, stating that their Air Force, working with other Defense Forces units, targeted what they identified as a “storage, maintenance and repair point for Shahed kamikaze drones.” The facility reportedly contained several reinforced concrete shelters.

“This combat operation significantly reduced the enemy’s capability to conduct air strikes using kamikaze drones against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in their statement.

While the regional governor acknowledged a missile threat, according to ASTRA, no official statement was made about the attack’s consequences.

The wounded servicemen were transported to the central district hospital, ASTRA’s sources reported. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the incident.

On 23 December, Ukrainian military intelligence also reported that a warehouse containing components for Iranian-designed Shahed drones was destroyed by fire at Russia’s Alabuga facility in Tatarstan. The estimated damages were around $16 million. 

