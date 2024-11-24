Kyiv and Moscow trade overnight drone strikes as Ukraine downs most Russian UAVs

Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 50 Russian drones during a massive attack overnight on 24 November 2024, the country’s Air Force reported.
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russian forces launched the attack at 00:30 using Shahed-type one-way attack drones and other unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles from Oryol and Bryansk regions. The military tracked a total of 73 enemy drones.
Kyiv City Military Administration said this morning more than a dozen drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, with air raid alerts lasting over three hours after being announced at 3:25 a.m. The drones approached Kyiv from various directions, but caused no damage or casualties in the city, according to the Administration.
The Air Force said the drones were shot down across multiple regions including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts. Additionally, 19 drones disappeared from radar, likely “due to electronic warfare countermeasures,” while four Russian drones remained airborne at the time of reporting.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had shot down 36 Ukrainian drones overnight on 23-24 November.
