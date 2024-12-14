Ukraine’s Forces one of largest line production control station in Russia’s Oryol Oblast

Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed targeting a critical oil infrastructure facility in Russia’s Oryol Oblast during the early hours of 14 December with drones.

The General Staff of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported a significant attack on the Stalnoy Kon (Steel Horse) linear production dispatching station, a key terminal for oil product logistics.

According to the Ukrainian military, the facility is an integral part of the Russian military-industrial complex responsible for supplying fuel to Russian army operations.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

Regional Governor Andrei Klichkov confirmed the massive drone attack, reporting that drone fragments caused damage to several private residential buildings. No casualties were reported.

Local Telegram channels BAZA and Astra reported that residents had heard powerful explosions and drone activity. The Astra channel published video evidence showing a large fire engulfing one of the oil terminal’s storage tanks, with local witnesses describing hearing drone sounds preceding the explosion.

https://x.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1867865471162462312

Russian air defense destroyed 37 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russia, RIA-Novosti and TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Some 12 drones were destroyed and intercepted over the territories of Kursk Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, 7 were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 5 – over the territory of Oryol Oblast and 1 – over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

