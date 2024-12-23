Russian Shahed drone parts warehouse destroyed in Tatarstan, per Ukrainian intelligence

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reported on the morning of 23 December that a warehouse containing components for Iranian-designed attack drones was destroyed at Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone.
According to the intelligence agency, the fire destroyed 65 drone fuselages along with engines, navigation systems, and thermal imaging cameras intended for the assembly of 400 Shahed-136 drones.
The intelligence directorate estimated the losses at $16 million and described the incident as “another blow to the terrorist Russia’s military-industrial complex.”
Euromaidan Press was unable to independently verify the agency’s claims. Earlier, drones hit Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, on 21 December, damaging several buildings. However, local authorities reported no fires or similar incidents in Alabuga during the attack or overnight on 23 December.
Ukrainian long-range drones previously targeted the Yelabuga facility in April 2024, along with facilities in Tatarstan’s Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk. Local authorities reported no serious damage or operational disruptions. A source in Ukraine’s military intelligence told Ukrainian media this was a special operation by Ukrainian intelligence.
Related:
- None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries
- Russian drone attack kills five in Mykolaiv, damages residential areas
- AP: Russia dupes African women into making drones for its war in Ukraine
- EU imposes new sanctions on Iranian firms and officials over Russia missile transfers
- Ukraine’s National Resistance Center: Russian teens to manufacture 10,000 Shahed drones annually
- Shahed factory in Tatarstan hit, says Ukrainian intel, yet satellite images show no damage
- Ukrainian intel: No Western weapons used in Russia’s Tatarstan attack
- Another oil refinery targeted in Russia’s Tatarstan by drones