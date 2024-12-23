Russian Shahed drone parts warehouse destroyed in Tatarstan, per Ukrainian intelligence

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reported on the morning of 23 December that a warehouse containing components for Iranian-designed attack drones was destroyed at Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone.

Russia uses the Iranian-designed Shahed drones in its daily massive attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.The Alabuga Special Economic Zone hosts the Yelabuga drone factory, located approximately 1,200 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border. Launched in July 2023, the facility produces both localized Iranian-designed Shahed drones and Albatross reconnaissance drones, using both local and foreign workers.

According to the intelligence agency, the fire destroyed 65 drone fuselages along with engines, navigation systems, and thermal imaging cameras intended for the assembly of 400 Shahed-136 drones.

The intelligence directorate estimated the losses at $16 million and described the incident as “another blow to the terrorist Russia’s military-industrial complex.”

Euromaidan Press was unable to independently verify the agency’s claims. Earlier, drones hit Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, on 21 December, damaging several buildings. However, local authorities reported no fires or similar incidents in Alabuga during the attack or overnight on 23 December.

Ukrainian long-range drones previously targeted the Yelabuga facility in April 2024, along with facilities in Tatarstan’s Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk. Local authorities reported no serious damage or operational disruptions. A source in Ukraine’s military intelligence told Ukrainian media this was a special operation by Ukrainian intelligence.

