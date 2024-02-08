UK intel: Russia steps up assaults on Avdiivka with bombs and troops

Russia has escalated its bombardment of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, over the past month by launching over 600 daily aircraft-guided munitions while also rotating in more ground troops to sustain heightened offensive pressure, according to the UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update.

According to the British Defense Ministry, Avdiivka, a primary focus of Russian military operations, is witnessing urban, street-to-street combat within its south-eastern city limits, where, in the past two weeks, additional Russian troops have likely been deployed to intensify pressure on Ukrainian defenses, even as Ukraine launches counterattacks to preserve access to the main supply route, with Russia anticipated to continue its offensive pressure in the area, notably through increased use of tactical air power in the coming weeks.

The UK Defense Ministry wrote:

Avdiivka remains a primary focus of Russian operations. Russia continues attacks in the south-eastern city limits, with urban street-to-street combat taking place. Over the past two weeks, Russian forces have likely rotated in additional forces to the Avdiivka sector, increasing the pressure on Ukrainian positions around the city. Ukraine continues to conduct counterattacks to ensure the main supply route remains in use.

Over the past four weeks, approximately 600 guided munitions have been launched against Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka from tactical aircraft. Russian sorties increased guided aerial munitions strikes from 30 to 50 per day on 5 February 2024, an increase of 66 per cent over the last two weeks. However, Russian fighters are forced to launch munitions at range, degrading their accuracy due to the continued threat of Ukrainian air defence.

Russia is almost certain to continue offensive pressure in this area over the next several weeks, heavily leveraging tactical air power to support its effort.

Read also: