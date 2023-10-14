Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

ISW: Russia’s offensive near Avdiivka faces setbacks on 13 October

Russian Avdiivka offensive encounters hurdles as Ukraine successfully repels Russian attacks on 13 October, reports ISW.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2023
2 minute read
Ongoing Russian offensive operations throughout the Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast area on October 13 reportedly faced setbacks around the city, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported

According to ISW, Russian sources claimed that Russian forces continued to attack areas north and south of Avdiivka, and geolocated footage published on October 12 and 13 indicates that Russian forces advanced south of Krasnohorivka (5km north of Avdiivka) and southeast of Pervomaiske (11km southwest of Avdiivka).

Russian sources also published conflicting reports about previous claims by Russian sources of Russian control of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, and ISW has not observed any evidence to confirm that Russian forces control the plant as of publication.

Ukrainian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian attacks around Avdiivka.

A Russian milblogger noted that Ukrainian forces are using minefields to slow down Russian advances in the Avdiivka direction.

A Russian volunteer in the 4th Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) Brigade (2nd Army Corps, Southern Military District) claimed that worn out barrels are reducing the accuracy of Russian artillery near Avdiivka, a complaint about Russian artillery that ISW has previously observed from Russian sources.

The volunteer assessed that Russian forces can ”compress the [Ukrainian] perimeter” by capturing less fortified Ukrainian-held territory near Avdiivka, but expressed concern that Russian generals would misinterpret these limited advances and try to speed up offensive efforts towards Avdiivka. The volunteer noted that such a misinterpretation may lead Russian forces to “beat on concrete” fortifications until these forces run out.

