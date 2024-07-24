The Guardian: Number of Russian invaders in Ukraine surge to 520,000 says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, told The Guardian that at the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, the Kremlin had 100,000 soldiers, but now the number of occupying troops has increased to 520,000, with plans for further reinforcement.

When it comes to equipment, the Russian forces’ ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 is in their favor.

Since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has “doubled”—from 1,700 to 3,500. Artillery systems have tripled, and armored personnel carriers went up from 4,500 to 8,900.

“The enemy has a significant advantage in force and resources. Therefore, for us, the issue of supply, the issue of quality, is really at the forefront,” Syrskyi stated.

Previously, Syrskyi said that the Russian invaders were increasing the intensity of their assaults as they recognized that time was not on their side. Currently, the occupying forces have achieved some local successes in Donbas and are advancing slowly. The offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has stalled, though the threat of a new offensive from the north remains.

Meanwhile, Russia’s successes came at a staggering human cost. The Kremlin’s casualties were “three times” higher than Ukraine’s and “even more” on certain fronts, Syrskyi said. Russia has used the meat grinder tactic to breach through Ukrainian defense lines.

This approach has proved effective in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but it appeared to be less successful in the Kharkiv region as the Russians could achieve only small gains while paying a very high price.

British military intelligence analysts said Russia’s casualties in May were nearly 1,200 a day, the highest of the war. Russian soldiers have also confirmed on social media that their units are suffering high casualties in drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Ukraine will do everything it can to reach the internationally recognized borders of 1991. The country needs to win over the Russian invaders to liberate its citizens in the occupied territories, who are suffering, Syrskyi stated.

Read more: