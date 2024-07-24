Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Guardian: Number of Russian invaders in Ukraine surge to 520,000 says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, disclosed that Russia’s occupying troops have grown from 100,000 at the onset of the war to 520,000, with plans for further reinforcements.
byOlena Mukhina
24/07/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua
A Ukrainian soldier, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua
The Guardian: Number of Russian invaders in Ukraine surge to 520,000 says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, told The Guardian that at the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, the Kremlin had 100,000 soldiers, but now the number of occupying troops has increased to 520,000, with plans for further reinforcement.

When it comes to equipment, the Russian forces’ ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 is in their favor.

Since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has “doubled”—from 1,700 to 3,500. Artillery systems have tripled, and armored personnel carriers went up from 4,500 to 8,900.

“The enemy has a significant advantage in force and resources. Therefore, for us, the issue of supply, the issue of quality, is really at the forefront,” Syrskyi stated.

Previously, Syrskyi said that the Russian invaders were increasing the intensity of their assaults as they recognized that time was not on their side. Currently, the occupying forces have achieved some local successes in Donbas and are advancing slowly. The offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has stalled, though the threat of a new offensive from the north remains.

Meanwhile, Russia’s successes came at a staggering human cost. The Kremlin’s casualties were “three times” higher than Ukraine’s and “even more” on certain fronts, Syrskyi said. Russia has used the meat grinder tactic to breach through Ukrainian defense lines.

This approach has proved effective in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but it appeared to be less successful in the Kharkiv region as the Russians could achieve only small gains while paying a very high price.

British military intelligence analysts said Russia’s casualties in May were nearly 1,200 a day, the highest of the war. Russian soldiers have also confirmed on social media that their units are suffering high casualties in drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Ukraine will do everything it can to reach the internationally recognized borders of 1991. The country needs to win over the Russian invaders to liberate its citizens in the occupied territories, who are suffering, Syrskyi stated.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts