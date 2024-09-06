Eng
Ukrainians reclaim positions at Donetsk’s New York and Kharkiv’s Lyptsi

Ukrainian forces have regained positions in Donetsk Oblast, recapturing parts of New York settlement and Nelipivka, deblocking surrounded troops.
by Yuri Zoria
06/09/2024
Situation at New York (Niu-York). The light blue area shows Ukrainian gains. Maps: DeepState Map.
Ukrainian forces have reclaimed several positions in Donetsk Oblast, including parts of the New York settlement and Nelipivka, according to recent reports. The Azov Special Operations Brigade announced on Friday, 6 September, that they had regained control of a portion of the New York settlement and successfully deblocked Ukrainian troops who were surrounded.

New York or Niu-York is a settlement in Donetsk Oblast west of occupied Horlivka. It was part of the Ukrainian defense line created after the initial Russian invasion back in 2014. Despite constant attacks, Russian forces only recently managed to break through this section of defense, more than two years into the full-scale invasion. Lyptsi is located north of Kharkiv, where the Russians tried to break through this May but were halted before reaching the main defense line.
Lyptsi and Niu-York on the map (blue pins). Map: Liveuamap.

Azov, the Ukrainian National Guard’s 12th Special Operations Brigade, stated they were deployed to the Toretsk direction for defensive and offensive actions to improve the tactical position of the Defense Forces. The brigade is operating directly in the New York settlement and its vicinity.

At the time of the brigade’s involvement in combat operations, the situation on the line of battle contact was catastrophic. However, thanks to the high fighting spirit, courage, and professionalism of the brigade’s fighters, Azov managed to stabilize the situation, regain control of part of New York, and deblock the Defense Forces that were in enemy encirclement,” the statement reads.

The situation in the New York area remains tense, with Russian forces conducting up to 15 assaults daily. However, Azov says it maintains that they are holding the defense and successfully counterattacking. The brigade emphasized that claims by the occupiers about the complete capture of New York are manipulative, stating that the Defense Forces currently control part of the settlement.

These developments were corroborated by the Ukrainian OSINT project Deep State, which reported late on 5 September that the Defense Forces had restored positions in New York, Nelipivka, and near Lyptsi, based on geolocated open source data.

SItuation at Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast as of 5 September 2024. The light blue area shows Ukrainian gains. Map: DeepState Map.
  • On 6 August, footage emerged of a Russian flag raised over a school building in New York, Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 8 August, Deep State reported that Defense Forces had pushed back Russian occupiers in New York.
  • On 19 August, Deep State reported Russian advances in Nelipivka and New York, with heavy fighting ongoing in the latter.

