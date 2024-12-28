Drone supplies to Defense Forces up 19-fold in 2024, Commander-in-chief says

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the supply of unmanned systems to Defense Forces units increased 19-fold compared to 2023.

Ukraine has significantly ramped up its drone production in response to the ongoing war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the beginning of 2024 that Ukraine has planned to produce 1 million FPV drones within the first three quarters of 2024.

The Ukrainian government has allocated approximately $2 billion to manufacture at least 1 million first-person-view (FPV) drones in 2024.

“We are building up this crucial component, which is essential in modern technological warfare,” Syrskyi said.

According to the Commander-in-chief, the number of Russian targets hit and destroyed increased by 3.7 times.

Russia launched approximately 6,987 drone against Ukraine since the beginning of the year, with 29% occurring in October alone.

Syrskyi said that Ukraine established the Unmanned Systems Forces in 2024. The General Staff reported that Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed as Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces on 10 June 2024.

Sukharevskyi said in August that over 170 types of unmanned systems had been adopted and were being used by Defense Forces at the front.

