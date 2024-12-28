Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Drone supplies to Defense Forces up 19-fold in 2024, Commander-in-chief says

Over 170 types of unmanned systems are now in use by Ukrainian Defense Forces, according to Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Sukharevskyi.
byMaria Tril
28/12/2024
1 minute read
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Syrskyi/Telegram channel
Drone supplies to Defense Forces up 19-fold in 2024, Commander-in-chief says

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the supply of unmanned systems to Defense Forces units increased 19-fold compared to 2023.

Ukraine has significantly ramped up its drone production in response to the ongoing war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the beginning of 2024 that Ukraine has planned to produce 1 million FPV drones within the first three quarters of 2024.

The Ukrainian government has allocated approximately $2 billion to manufacture at least 1 million first-person-view (FPV) drones in 2024.

“We are building up this crucial component, which is essential in modern technological warfare,” Syrskyi said.

According to the Commander-in-chief, the number of Russian targets hit and destroyed increased by 3.7 times.

Russia launched approximately 6,987 drone against Ukraine since the beginning of the year, with 29% occurring in October alone.

Syrskyi said that Ukraine established the Unmanned Systems Forces in 2024. The General Staff reported that Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed as Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces on 10 June 2024.

Sukharevskyi said in August that over 170 types of unmanned systems had been adopted and were being used by Defense Forces at the front.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts