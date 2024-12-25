Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s defense ministry greenlights Shchedryk drone delivery to Armed Forces

The fire correction drone features silent operation, electronic warfare resistance, and capability to perform missions in strong winds and extreme temperatures.
byYuri Zoria
25/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's defense ministry greenlights shchedryk drone delivery armed forces system fire correction features silent operation electronic warfare resistance capability perform missions strong winds extreme temperatures has approved domestically produced unmanned
Shchedryk drone system, including a control center and fixed-wing UAVs. Screenshot: TSN
Ukraine’s defense ministry greenlights Shchedryk drone delivery to Armed Forces

Ukraine’s defense ministry has approved the delivery of domestically produced Shchedryk unmanned aerial system to the country’s defense forces, the ministry’s press service reported. The complex consists of a control station and remotely operated fixed-wing aerial vehicles equipped with silent electric motors and enhanced electronic warfare protection capabilities.

The drone is named after the popular Ukrainian Christmas carol known in the West as Carol of the Bells, created by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych in what is now Vinnytsia Oblast. The ministry’s approval came on Christmas day.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said,

“The aircraft’s capabilities and its optical equipment allow operations from altitudes beyond the reach of most enemy air defense weapons.”

The aerial vehicles can perform missions during strong winds, frost, and heat, the ministry added.

According to TSN’s 2023 fall report, the Shchedryk drone was developed in Vinnytsia. Its developers described the unmanned vehicle as unique – ultra-light yet powerful. The drone can reach speeds up to 150 kilometers per hour and penetrate enemy rear areas up to 40 kilometers deep. It is designed for target coordination and can be operated from shelter.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts