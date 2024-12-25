Ukraine’s defense ministry greenlights Shchedryk drone delivery to Armed Forces

Ukraine’s defense ministry has approved the delivery of domestically produced Shchedryk unmanned aerial system to the country’s defense forces, the ministry’s press service reported. The complex consists of a control station and remotely operated fixed-wing aerial vehicles equipped with silent electric motors and enhanced electronic warfare protection capabilities.

The drone is named after the popular Ukrainian Christmas carol known in the West as Carol of the Bells, created by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych in what is now Vinnytsia Oblast. The ministry’s approval came on Christmas day.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said,

“The aircraft’s capabilities and its optical equipment allow operations from altitudes beyond the reach of most enemy air defense weapons.”

The aerial vehicles can perform missions during strong winds, frost, and heat, the ministry added.

According to TSN’s 2023 fall report, the Shchedryk drone was developed in Vinnytsia. Its developers described the unmanned vehicle as unique – ultra-light yet powerful. The drone can reach speeds up to 150 kilometers per hour and penetrate enemy rear areas up to 40 kilometers deep. It is designed for target coordination and can be operated from shelter.

Related: