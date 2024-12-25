Moscow targets Ukraine’s energy system in massive Christmas missile attack

On 25 December, on Christmas Day, an air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine due to a renewed threat of Russian drone strikes. Russian forces have also launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and cruise missiles from strategic aircraft, targeting multiple regions, as reported by Ukraine’s Air Force Command.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically hit Ukraine’s energy facilities with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The missiles targeted Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

In Kharkiv, the number of those injured from the morning attacks has risen to three, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. The city endured a heavy bombardment early in the morning, with explosions reported in the Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Syniehubov confirmed on social media that Russian forces carried out at least seven strikes.

Christmas night in Ukraine: air raid alert spread across the country With the "traditional" Russian explosive drone attack still ongoing, Russians have now launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. pic.twitter.com/IhB9h7PkKZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 25, 2024

As of 8:00 AM, a large-scale missile assault, which began several hours ago, remains ongoing, with kamikaze drones still seen in the skies. Missiles have reached western Ukraine, and one reportedly crossed into Moldovan airspace.

In response to the attacks, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, has implemented emergency power outage schedules as the country’s energy infrastructure is renewedly attacked.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has said Russia has massively attacked the country’s energy system. He noted that damage assessments would begin as soon as the security situation allows and urged citizens to follow official updates for information.

Throughout the night, Russian forces launched kamikaze drones targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. By morning, the assault escalated with the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles.

