Wounded Ukrainian soldiers create nation’s largest trident from traditional Christmas didukhs

The largest trident, Ukraine’s coat of arms dated back to 10th century Rus prince Volodymyr, was crafted from 340 traditional didukhs (ceremonial grain sheaves) in 2023. Standing over 7 meters tall, it was installed in Lviv’s central avenue this year.

The unique installation was created by wounded servicemen from the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade under the guidance of 96-year-old Lviv resident Pelahia Zhyvko.

Throughout her life, the woman has survived five wars, deportation, and imprisonment during Soviet rule. Yet, despite intimidation and persecution by Soviet authorities, she continued making the traditional didukh every Christmas.

“This trident is the most significant in my life and in the life of our Ukraine. It has journeyed through Kazakhstan and Siberia – I wove them everywhere. Though they persecuted me… I am grateful to our soldiers with whom we created this trident together. And God willing, may we all live to see our victory,” the 96-year-old told UP Zhyttia.

The project combines Ukrainian military strength with ancient holiday traditions, as the didukhs were woven from wheat, rye, and oats. For the wounded soldiers, the weaving process served as a form of therapy during their recovery from front-line injuries.

Related: