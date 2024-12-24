Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers create nation’s largest trident from traditional Christmas didukhs

Hundreds of traditional small figures crafted from grain stems were tied together in the seven-meter high Ukrainian coat of arms.
byBohdan Ben
24/12/2024
1 minute read
The Ukrainian trident crafted from 340 traditional didukhs (ceremonial grain sheaves) in 2023. Photo: Lviv city council
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers create nation’s largest trident from traditional Christmas didukhs

The largest trident, Ukraine’s coat of arms dated back to 10th century Rus prince Volodymyr, was crafted from 340 traditional didukhs (ceremonial grain sheaves) in 2023. Standing over 7 meters tall, it was installed in Lviv’s central avenue this year.

The unique installation was created by wounded servicemen from the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade under the guidance of 96-year-old Lviv resident Pelahia Zhyvko.

Throughout her life, the woman has survived five wars, deportation, and imprisonment during Soviet rule. Yet, despite intimidation and persecution by Soviet authorities, she continued making the traditional didukh every Christmas.

“This trident is the most significant in my life and in the life of our Ukraine. It has journeyed through Kazakhstan and Siberia – I wove them everywhere. Though they persecuted me… I am grateful to our soldiers with whom we created this trident together. And God willing, may we all live to see our victory,” the 96-year-old told UP Zhyttia.

The project combines Ukrainian military strength with ancient holiday traditions, as the didukhs were woven from wheat, rye, and oats. For the wounded soldiers, the weaving process served as a form of therapy during their recovery from front-line injuries.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts