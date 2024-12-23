Eng
EU bank funds € 86 million anti-drone shield for Ukraine’s power grid amid Russian attacks

Ukrenergo accelerates construction of protective structures at critical power substation.
byOlena Mukhina
23/12/2024
2 minute read
a power grid
A technician looks at a power line in Ukraine. Illustrative image by UkrInform
Ukrenergo has reported that it has received €86 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to construct anti-drone protection at key substations in Ukraine’s electricity transmission system.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces launch dozens of Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones every night, often also launching several missiles during the attack. Recently, the Russians also intensified the guided bomb strikes, targeting residential neighborhoods of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian energy facilities are often among key Russian targets.

Ukrenergo, the national energy company, says it is confident that previously implemented projects for substation protection have already proven effective.

“We are very grateful to our partners for continuing their support. In the context of Russian attacks on the energy system, protecting key equipment at our substations is critically necessary,” said Acting CEO of Ukrenergo, Oleksii Brekht.

Ukrenergo added that work on building the protection is ongoing.

“The more substations we manage to protect, the more resilient the Ukrainian energy system will be, and the lower the risk of forced power outages for consumers,” he added.

Meanwhile, EIB Vice President Teresa Czerwinska called the credit allocation an important step towards strengthening Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid constant military threats.

“By supporting Ukrenergo in building anti-drone shelters, we aim to ensure a stable electricity supply across the country, addressing the needs of both the civilian population and businesses,” she said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EIB has provided Ukrenergo with a total of €136 million in credit support.

