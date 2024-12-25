“We need to see the Christmas star in the skies, not Iranian Shaheds or Russian missiles,” Zelenskyy says in holiday address (video)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a Christmas address on 24 December, marking the country’s third Christmas during the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion, as reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The address began with Shchedryk, known in the West as Carol of the Bells, and highlighted the second year of unified Christmas celebrations in Ukraine following the churches’ adoption of the Revised Julian calendar in 2023.

“For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we are side by side. And we will not get lost,” Zelenskyy said.

In his address, the President recalled the author of Shchedryk – composer Mykola Leontovych‘s connection to Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been a key target of Russian ground attacks in eastern Ukraine for months.

“He taught music to children here, created a choir and wrote the second edition of ‘Shchedryk’ there, which is heard in every corner of the world these days,” the President noted.

Zelenskyy contrasted Ukraine’s creative spirit with Russian aggression, highlighting that “We strive to create, while for some, the meaning of life is to sow death. We seek harmony, seek justice – we want peace.”

“All we need is to live peacefully on our own land, to see the sun, our sky, and in it – a Christmas star, not Iranian Shaheds and Russian missiles,” the President said referring to Russia’s daily air attacks against Ukrainian cities, and adding that Putin’s claims of being “bored and lacking excitement” demonstrate how far the aggressors are “from God, from Christianity, and from true faith.”

The President concluded by expressing hope for Ukraine’s children:

“May every child be healthy, delight in their gifts, smile, and – despite everything – feel the joy of this holiday. And may the most precious thing – the sparkle of happiness in children’s eyes – be seen.”

On 1 September 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church switched from the severely outdated Julian calendar – still used by the Russian Orthodox Church – to the so-called Revised Julian calendar. The change moved Christmas celebrations to 25 December instead of 7 January, aligning with Western and Eastern rites.

