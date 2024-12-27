All Russian explosive drones neutralized, but missile strikes Zaporizhzhia factory

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 27 December, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. The assault began at 19:00 on 26 December and involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, alongside 24 Shahed attack drones and other unmanned aircraft launched from Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo in Russia.
Ukrainian air defense forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups from both the Air Force and Defense Forces, engaged the incoming threats.
By 09:00 today, officials confirmed the destruction of 13 Shahed attack drones and other types of decoy drones across multiple regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts. Additionally, active countermeasures reportedly resulted in 11 enemy decoy drones disappearing from radars without negative consequences.
In Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces conducted a missile strike late on 26 December, targeting industrial infrastructure, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Oblast Military Administration. He reported no casualties.
Liga reports that an explosion was heard in the city at 23:01, following Air Force warnings about potential ballistic weapons threat from the south. After the explosion, monitoring channels detected a Russian reconnaissance drone over the city.
Related:
- Russia’s massive missile assault targets Ukraine’s thermal power plants on Christmas morning
- Russian missile targets apartment block in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, killing at least one civilian
- None of 60 Russian explosive drones reach targets, other strikes kill two
- Russian Shahed drone parts warehouse destroyed in Tatarstan, per Ukrainian intelligence
- Zelenskyy labels Putin “dumbass” for “high-tech duel” idea to target Kyiv with Oreshnik
- None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries