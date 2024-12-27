Eng
All Russian explosive drones neutralized, but missile strikes Zaporizhzhia factory

Russia’s daily attack was smaller in scale than usual, involving only 24 drones and two missiles. No casualties were reported.
byYuri Zoria
27/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier from a mobile fire group shooting down a Russian Shahed-series drone in SUmy Oblast. Photo: Telegram/Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 27 December, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. The assault began at 19:00 on 26 December and involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, alongside 24 Shahed attack drones and other unmanned aircraft launched from Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo in Russia.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukrainian air defense forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups from both the Air Force and Defense Forces, engaged the incoming threats.

By 09:00 today, officials confirmed the destruction of 13 Shahed attack drones and other types of decoy drones across multiple regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts. Additionally, active countermeasures reportedly resulted in 11 enemy decoy drones disappearing from radars without negative consequences.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces conducted a missile strike late on 26 December, targeting industrial infrastructure, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Oblast Military Administration. He reported no casualties.

Liga reports that an explosion was heard in the city at 23:01, following Air Force warnings about potential ballistic weapons threat from the south. After the explosion, monitoring channels detected a Russian reconnaissance drone over the city.

