Finnish-Ukrainian partnership unveils advanced anti-personnel drone tested in actual combat

A new combat drone featuring advanced anti-personnel capabilities has been jointly developed by Finnish defense technology company Insta and Ukrainian partners.

The collaboration is part of a broader trend, as over ten Finnish defense companies are currently working directly with Ukrainian partners, according to AFDA (Association of Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries). This cooperation has intensified following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as Western defense industries seek to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities but also enhances regional security within Europe.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, dubbed Steel Eagle ER (extended range), is currently entering production phase after successful development testing, according to Insta.

The system integrates Ukrainian-developed flight hardware with control systems, including a data relay function and first-person-view capability that allows operators to see from the drone’s perspective.

The system’s core technology centers on an air-delivered directional charge containing steel or tungsten fragments. Technical specifications indicate the charge weighs approximately 3.6 kg and can disperse more than 3,000 fragments across an area of roughly 2,000 square meters, with a 90-degree opening angle.

The weapon system is capable of penetrating light armor and, according to specifications, three units could effectively engage infantry targets across an area equivalent to a football field.

Electronic warfare considerations have also shaped the development process, with particular attention paid to jamming resistance.

Tuure Lehtoranta, Insta’s Director of Sales and Marketing for defense business, emphasized the importance of development under actual combat conditions.

“If you only operate in Finland, you can’t understand what kind of device is needed. There’s a war in Ukraine, and that’s why the product has been developed there considering frontline conditions,” Lehtoranta stated.

The drone warfare landscape has evolved rapidly since the war’s onset. While Turkish Bayraktar drones initially proved highly effective for Ukraine, Russian air defenses eventually adapted. Similarly, Russia has progressed from using Iranian-made drones to developing its own systems capable of operating in large swarms, according to Yle.

This rapid evolution presents challenges for Western defense manufacturers, particularly regarding approval processes.

“Some solutions become outdated and need to be changed quickly. This is a challenge in Western countries for weapons approval, as those processes are slow,” Lehtoranta said.

The company reports that while the system is currently available for the Ukrainian market, plans are underway to expand marketing and sales to European and NATO countries, pending appropriate licensing.

Insta will showcase the Steel Eagle ER alongside other defense technologies, including their Insta SafeLink Secret encryption device, at the SecD-Day event in Helsinki on January 29-30. This event focuses on Finland’s comprehensive security initiatives.

The production of drones has allowed Ukraine to significantly bolster its military operations. Reports indicate that over 90% of the drones used by Ukrainian forces are domestically produced, highlighting the success of local manufacturing initiatives

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s ambitious goal to set a record in drone production in 2025.

