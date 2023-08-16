Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Liberation of Urozhaine confirmed by Ukraine Defense Ministry

Ukrainian defense ministry and military confirm the liberation of Urozhaine, one of the key villages on the Berdiansk axis of advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south.
byYuri Zoria
16/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian marines in Urozhaine announcing the liberation of the village. Photo: screengrab from a video
On the morning of 16 August, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, on the southern front.

“Urozhaine has been liberated. Our defenders are consolidating the positions. Offensive actions continue,” Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Urozhaine (blue marker) and Berdiansk on a map showing the situation in the south of Ukraine as of 16 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

Later on that same day, the Ukrainian military shared a video showing the highlights from the liberation of Urozhaine by two Ukrainian marine brigades:

Previously, Russian sources claimed that Russian troops abandoned the village, while Hanna Maliar claimed that hostilities were still ongoing in Urozhaine:

Defense Ministry: Ukraine retakes 3 km² near Bakhmut, keeps liberating Urozhaine in southern Ukraine

Read also:

