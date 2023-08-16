Liberation of Urozhaine confirmed by Ukraine Defense Ministry

On the morning of 16 August, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, on the southern front.

“Urozhaine has been liberated. Our defenders are consolidating the positions. Offensive actions continue,” Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Urozhaine (blue marker) and Berdiansk on a map showing the situation in the south of Ukraine as of 16 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

Later on that same day, the Ukrainian military shared a video showing the highlights from the liberation of Urozhaine by two Ukrainian marine brigades:

Marines of Ukraine's 35th and 38th brigades showed how they were liberating Urozhaine on the southern front



📹https://t.co/R0aPYu6puu pic.twitter.com/ihPTdGg0M9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 16, 2023

Previously, Russian sources claimed that Russian troops abandoned the village, while Hanna Maliar claimed that hostilities were still ongoing in Urozhaine:

