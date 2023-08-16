Liberation of Urozhaine confirmed by Ukraine Defense Ministry

On the morning of 16 August, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, on the southern front.
“Urozhaine has been liberated. Our defenders are consolidating the positions. Offensive actions continue,” Maliar wrote on Telegram.
Later on that same day, the Ukrainian military shared a video showing the highlights from the liberation of Urozhaine by two Ukrainian marine brigades:
Previously, Russian sources claimed that Russian troops abandoned the village, while Hanna Maliar claimed that hostilities were still ongoing in Urozhaine:
