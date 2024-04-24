Russia arrests ally of Defense Minister Shoigu over Ukrainian cyber attack, not bribery – Media

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested following a cyber attack organized by Ukrainian intelligence in March 2024, according to Ukrainian Pravda citing its intelligence sources.

The operation provided Ukrainian intelligence with access to a substantial amount of confidential information and official documents belonging to Ivanov, leading to his arrest.

“Everyone knew he was a key corrupt figure within the Russian Defense Ministry structure, and journalistic investigations, particularly regarding Russia’s crimes in Mariupol, had made this information public knowledge. However, ‘sanctions’ against Ivanov were only taken after this massive leak of sensitive data occurred,” the source said.

On 23 April, Ivanov was arrested on suspicion of receiving a bribe, with the investigation alleging that he entered into a criminal conspiracy with third parties to receive kickbacks from contractors and subcontractors working for the Russian Defense Ministry. The amount of the alleged bribe remains undisclosed.

The Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii reported that the actual reason for Ivanov’s arrest was high treason against the state.

Ivanov, who has served as a deputy to Sergey Shoigu since 2016, was previously the subject of anti-corruption investigations by associates of Alexei Navalny. He oversaw military procurement and construction/reconstruction projects for the Defense Ministry, including in Russian-occupied Mariupol, Ukraine.

