Polish FM: Much better to spend the money on protecting Ukraine than on then having to rebuild it

In his remarks to BBC World, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that his country is the essential hub for helping Ukraine and is dedicating the largest proportion of its GDP to defense spending within NATO at 4%, which may increase it further next year, PAP and Polskie Radio reported.
Sikorski thanked President Biden and the US Congress for finally approving supplemental military aid for Ukraine last month, and stressed Ukraine’s desperate need for anti-aircraft missiles to protect its industry, power stations and infrastructure, saying:
“I think it’s much better to spend the money on protecting Ukraine than on then having to rebuild it.”
Asked if Poland would consider sending its troops, he said:
“We will not expose our cards. Let’s let President Putin think about what we will do.”