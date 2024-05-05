Macron advocates strategic ambiguity in French troop decisions for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for strategic ambiguity regarding the possibility to deploy French troops in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In an interview with La Tribune Dimanche and La Provence, Macron emphasized the importance of keeping options open to maintain deterrence and secure European security.
“The strategic ambiguity lies in not being too specific. Russia, as a strategic power, is no longer giving us any visibility. It decided unilaterally in February 2022 to attack a sovereign state, Ukraine, and therefore to disregard international law and the United Nations Charter,” Macron said.
Russia initially claimed a strategic objective of saving “Ukrainian provinces (oblasts) that had declared their autonomy,” Macron said implying Crimea, and the oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk, and Russia’s sham independence referendums in their occupied parts, “but that stance has shifted. It now aims to resolutely become a destabilizing power without strategic limits on its actions, with President Putin frequently brandishing the nuclear threat,” Macron says.
Macron’s conditions to deploy troops in Ukraine: Russia’s breakthrough and Ukraine’s request
Macron argued that giving Russia clarity and self-imposing limits would undermine the ability to deter its further aggression:
Regarding Macron’s earlier interview with The Economist, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was a ‘very dangerous trend’ for France to constantly talk about the possibility of its direct involvement in the war.
Commenting on this, Macron said he believes that Russia’s “feverishness” underlines the correctness of France’s position “not to close any doors,” adding that “Otherwise, it would mean agreeing to give up on an international order based on law, and therefore on peace and security.”
