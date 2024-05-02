Macron’s conditions to deploy troops in Ukraine: Russia’s breakthrough and Ukraine’s request

In his interview with The Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron remained resolute, refusing to retract his declaration from February that Europe should not rule out deploying troops in Ukraine, and outlined the conditions for deploying France’s military in Ukraine.
Now, the Economist notes that once concerned about not “humiliating” Moscow, Emmanuel Macron has since become one of Europe’s most vocal hawks.
“If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe, who can pretend that Russia will stop there?” France’s President said, asking what security would there be for neighboring countries: Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, and others?
Macron argues that Europe’s ability to deter further Russian aggression amid Russia’s expansionism rests on not defining red lines, which is “the basic condition” of its security.
“If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request, which is not the case today, we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question,” Macron said regarding the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine.