Macron: France should maintain a stance capable of intervening if Russia-Ukraine war escalates

During a video that appeared to be part of a campaign for the European Parliament elections, Macron said he hopes that French troops would not have to engage directly in Russia-Ukraine war.

“The situation in Ukraine is not just about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a country, but also about the rule of law, our common norms. If we allow the aggression to continue unchallenged, it undermines the law of the strongest and jeopardizes our security,” Macron explained. He stressed that the Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is happening just 1,500 kilometers away, could have direct implications for France’s future and security.

In his address, Macron articulated a vision of France as a “power of peace,” yet underscored the necessity to arm and prepare to protect peace. “We must deliver more materials to the Ukrainians and make it clear to the Russians and to all Europeans that if the situation escalates further, we must be ready to act to deter them,” he stated.

Macron’s remarks align with his ongoing narrative that while France seeks peace, it must maintain a stance capable of intervening if adversaries threaten its interests or security. “Therefore, I hope with all my might that we will not have to go to war. However, if we want peace, we must protect it. This is why we must be armed and remain both deterrent and credible in facing our adversaries,” he concluded, reflecting a robust commitment to both peace and preparedness amid escalating tensions.

