Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian published an article in Tehran Times, praising China and Russia for their support of Iran and signaling their commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

He came into power after Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on 19 May due to heavy fog. Iran is known for providing Shahed drones and drone technologies to Russia in its war against Ukraine, while Russia provides Iran with Su-35 jets and technological assistance.

Pezeshkian described Russia as a “valued strategic ally and neighbor” to Iran, according to Tehran Times.

He stated that his administration would remain committed to expanding cooperation with Moscow, particularly through multilateral frameworks like BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasia Economic Union.

“We strive for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine, and my government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective,” he wrote.

Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexei Dedov told a state news agency, RIA Novosti, in an interview that relations would continue to develop along the course set by deceased President Raisi.

He indicated that Russia and Iran will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement “in the foreseeable future.”

Russia’s response

Dedov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first to congratulate President-elect Pezeshkian on his election and that Putin’s telephone conversation with Pezeshkian was the newly elected Iranian president’s first contact with a foreign leader.

On the morning of 20 May, Iran officially confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, aged 63, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as a result of a helicopter crash in the mountainous province of East Azerbaijan.

Raisi’s demise would ultimately not alter the current trajectory of the Iranian regime, according to ISW.

Ukraine’s battle against Russia is crucial for dismantling a growing alliance of authoritarian regimes, labeled the “axis of evil” by defense expert Mykhailo Samus. This alliance includes China, North Korea, and Iran, which exchange military technologies and support each other to undermine the US and its allies.

