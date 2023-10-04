Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Officials: US to transfer weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine

US intends to transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine, according to US officials cited by CNN. This aims to address the Ukrainian military’s equipment shortages while awaiting support from other international allies.
byYuri Zoria
04/10/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US will transfer thousands of seized Iranian weapons and rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, US officials said, according to CNN.

The move could help to alleviate some of the critical shortages facing the Ukrainian military as they await funding and equipment from the US and other allies.

Officials told CNN that the US Central Command is expected to announce the policy as soon as this week.

“It is not clear what legal authorities the US will use to facilitate the weapons’ transfer—the United Nations requires that seized weapons be destroyed or stored,” CNN notes.

As reported by CNN, the administration of US President Biden has been carefully considering the legal means to deliver weapons, currently housed in CENTCOM facilities throughout the Middle East, to Ukraine for several months.

Iran is a Russian ally in the Russo-Ukrainian war as it supplies Russia with its explosive and reconnaissance drones, protective gear, and other equipment used by the Russian troops against Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts