Officials: US to transfer weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine

The US will transfer thousands of seized Iranian weapons and rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, US officials said, according to CNN.

The move could help to alleviate some of the critical shortages facing the Ukrainian military as they await funding and equipment from the US and other allies.

Officials told CNN that the US Central Command is expected to announce the policy as soon as this week.

“It is not clear what legal authorities the US will use to facilitate the weapons’ transfer—the United Nations requires that seized weapons be destroyed or stored,” CNN notes. As reported by CNN, the administration of US President Biden has been carefully considering the legal means to deliver weapons, currently housed in CENTCOM facilities throughout the Middle East, to Ukraine for several months. Iran is a Russian ally in the Russo-Ukrainian war as it supplies Russia with its explosive and reconnaissance drones, protective gear, and other equipment used by the Russian troops against Ukraine. Read also: Switzerland tightens sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with drones used against Ukraine

