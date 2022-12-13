UK imposes sanctions on Russian commanders after strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

The UK has announced a fresh round of 16 sanctions against Russian military commanders, and Iranian entrepreneurs, officials after the strikes on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure aimed at “plunging civilians into the dark and cold of the winter.”
“Twelve senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. Major General Robert Baranov, identified by a Bellingcat investigation as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles, is among those targeted,” the UK government said.
The restrictions were imposed on individuals facilitating the production of Iranian drones, including the co-owner and Managing Director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones which have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly commenting on the sanctions said “Iran and Russia’s sordid deals threaten global security.”
“We are holding their desperate alliance to account.”