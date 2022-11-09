Putin to skip G20 summit – Bloomberg 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to go to the summit of the leaders of the Group of 20, which will be held next week on the island of Bali in Indonesia, reported Bloomberg.

The reason for the decision is the fear in the Kremlin that Western leaders will demonstrably avoid Putin. They are allegedly planning to send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the event instead.

Also, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to the event. He stated that he will participate only if Putin is not present at the summit.

Tags: G20, Putin