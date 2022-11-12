Russia may launch massive missile attack on Ukraine during G20 summit – Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia may carry out provocations, including massive missile strikes on Ukraine, during the G20 summit in Indonesia on November 15-16, Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said on the national telethon:

“They cannot afford to constantly launch such a massive strike as on October 10. In October there were four such [massive] missile strikes – the largest ones on October 10, 17, and 23… They are stockpiling… Events are approaching, particularly the G20 summit. They really like to carry out some kind of provocation around these days,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that Russia had already exhausted its missile reserves:

“They are waiting, they are accumulating some forces and means, they are waiting for their enterprises to produce those missiles, perhaps, Iskander and Kh-101,” Ihnat noted.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defenses, G20, Russian missile strikes