Russia may launch massive missile attack on Ukraine during G20 summit – Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia may carry out provocations, including massive missile strikes on Ukraine, during the G20 summit in Indonesia on November 15-16, Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said on the national telethon:
“They cannot afford to constantly launch such a massive strike as on October 10. In October there were four such [massive] missile strikes – the largest ones on October 10, 17, and 23… They are stockpiling… Events are approaching, particularly the G20 summit. They really like to carry out some kind of provocation around these days,” he said.
At the same time, he noted that Russia had already exhausted its missile reserves:
“They are waiting, they are accumulating some forces and means, they are waiting for their enterprises to produce those missiles, perhaps, Iskander and Kh-101,” Ihnat noted.
Read also:
Kyiv, Ukrainian cities under unprecedented missile strike, casualties reported: LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine restored power supply in all areas affected by Russia’s Oct 22 missile attack – Zelenskyy
Russian missiles & drones again strike cities, energy facilities all over Ukraine
Tags: air defenses, G20, Russian missile strikes